California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in PVH Corp (PVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 54,742 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,331,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PVH by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 836,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after buying an additional 532,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PVH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $627,978,000 after buying an additional 384,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PVH by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,740,000 after buying an additional 187,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in PVH by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 227,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after buying an additional 176,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In related news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $135,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $785,383.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $86.46 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in PVH Corp (PVH)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/california-public-employees-retirement-system-cuts-holdings-in-pvh-corp-pvh.html.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.