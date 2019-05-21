Brokerages Set Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Price Target at $68.50

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,300 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $300,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,457.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $100,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 594,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after buying an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,426 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 993,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 422,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,628. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

