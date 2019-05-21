Brokerages Anticipate Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.90 Million

Brokerages expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to announce sales of $22.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.87 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $19.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $92.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.76 million to $93.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $96.56 million, with estimates ranging from $91.01 million to $102.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,959. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $749,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,172,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,021,000 after buying an additional 90,537 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,096,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 824,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. 152,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.72. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

