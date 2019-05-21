Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc Corp (ASB) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. Associated Banc also posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $306.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Associated Banc to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

In other news, insider John A. Utz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $172,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,560 shares of company stock worth $768,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 81.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,327. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.