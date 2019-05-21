Brokerages Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.46 Million

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post sales of $733.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $728.87 million to $743.25 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $730.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 2,917 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $74,966.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $74,966.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,232,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,930 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 142,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 63,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

