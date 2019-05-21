BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,051,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,810,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,968,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,680,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,535,000 after buying an additional 1,824,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,584,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,978,000 after buying an additional 3,556,556 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,266,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,127,000 after buying an additional 309,354 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,273,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,622,000 after buying an additional 309,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

