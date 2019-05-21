BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $28.31 Million in Shopify Inc (SHOP) Stock

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,626 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 328.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 8,100.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.6% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mackie raised their price objective on Shopify from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $200.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $267.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.02 and a beta of 1.57. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $279.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.11 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $28.31 Million in Shopify Inc (SHOP) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-invests-28-31-million-in-shopify-inc-shop-stock.html.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.