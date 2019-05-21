Brio Consultants LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,435,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,517,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,196,642,000 after purchasing an additional 799,081 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,389,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,530,962,000 after purchasing an additional 242,474 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,168,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,494,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,176,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,673,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.58.

FB stock opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $538.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total value of $121,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,099.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total transaction of $233,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,542,033 shares of company stock valued at $272,479,063. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brio Consultants LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/brio-consultants-llc-takes-position-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.