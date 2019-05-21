Bp Plc Sells 4,000 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 960,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,811,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192,857 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $127.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

