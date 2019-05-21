Bp Plc Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,739,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,444,000 after acquiring an additional 110,588 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $197.24 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC set a $202.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/bp-plc-cuts-holdings-in-goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs.html.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.