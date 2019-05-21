Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,076 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.7% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,610,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $390,153,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,153.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,711,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,747 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $57,526,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $69,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $307,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,599. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 825,900 shares of company stock worth $41,761,281. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

