Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 62,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 185,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $29.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,782.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,979. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,162.91. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,075.09.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total transaction of $1,077,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,498 shares of company stock worth $2,657,620 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

