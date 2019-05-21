BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Redfin Corp (RDFN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 1,294.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Redfin were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $45,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $20.50 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Redfin Corp has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. Redfin’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $58,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bridget Frey sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $126,088.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,784 shares of company stock worth $1,400,096. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

