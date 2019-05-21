BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of Splunk Inc (SPLK)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Splunk by 60.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,381 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 22.2% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 15.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $134.33 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $622.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,655 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $852,239.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,356,719.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 8,344 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $1,045,336.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,271 shares of company stock worth $15,613,440. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Splunk to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Splunk from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

