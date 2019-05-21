Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.17.

Shares of BPMC opened at $75.88 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 603.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $35,503.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,740.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $3,798,843. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

