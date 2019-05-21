BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $85.00 target price on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

BSTC traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. 60,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,960. The company has a market cap of $461.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.27. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Gitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $329,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

