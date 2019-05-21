Biogen (BIIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.96.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $230.76 on Monday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $216.12 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 50,342 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $229.25 per share, with a total value of $11,540,903.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,888.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 118,342 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $229.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,211,559.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

