BidaskClub Lowers Broadcom (AVGO) to Sell

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.88.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $17.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.59. 6,056,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total value of $5,825,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.05, for a total value of $2,950,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $26,390,919 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,924,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,403,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.