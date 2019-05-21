BidaskClub Downgrades Luminex (LMNX) to Sell

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMNX. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,107. The company has a market cap of $944.52 million, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.75. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. Luminex had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Luminex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Luminex by 11.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luminex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Luminex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Luminex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

