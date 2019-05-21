Best Buy (BBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Best Buy has set its Q1 guidance at $0.83-0.88 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.45-5.65 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Best Buy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $199,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $69,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,443,734 shares of company stock valued at $100,145,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wolfe Research raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Best Buy (BBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/best-buy-bby-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.