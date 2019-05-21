BCA Marketplace (BCA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $183.40

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 183.40 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.44), with a volume of 187657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.40 ($2.44).

A number of brokerages have commented on BCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BCA Marketplace from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of BCA Marketplace in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA)

BCA Marketplace plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a used vehicle exchange in Europe. It operates through Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying, and Automotive Services segments. It offers physical and digital auction services; services for vehicle preparation and marketing in advance of sales; financial services to support the car dealer purchasing vehicles at BCA auctions; automotive logistics services; digital services to assist the retailer with the marketing and disposal of used cars; and outsourced remarketing services for manufacturers and fleets to assist with disposal to their networks.

