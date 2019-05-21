BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) Shares Up 9%

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.23. 2,110,521 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 582,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. HSBC raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Santander upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2651 per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. BBVA Banco Frances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Horseman Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

