Barclays Cuts Baidu (BIDU) Price Target to $160.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $221.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.13.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $117.55 on Monday. Baidu has a one year low of $117.16 and a one year high of $274.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Baidu by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

