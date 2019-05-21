Bank of Montreal Can Buys 92,342 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 25,650.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,702 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,887,000 after acquiring an additional 78,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,115,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 149,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $421.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/bank-of-montreal-can-buys-92342-shares-of-atlantic-capital-bancshares-inc-acbi.html.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.