Bank of America Corp DE Has $493,000 Position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 149,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDY opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.13.

Several brokerages have commented on RDY. TheStreet raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CL King raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

