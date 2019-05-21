Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 173.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 230,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,311,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,148,000 after purchasing an additional 377,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 143.62%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

