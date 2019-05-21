Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

NYSE BAC opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

