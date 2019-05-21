Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.82 Million Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Ballew Advisors Inc cut its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 1.7% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

