Baidu (BIDU) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Macquarie lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $221.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $220.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.13.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $117.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.44. Baidu has a one year low of $117.16 and a one year high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Baidu by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

