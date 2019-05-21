Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.92.

NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $38.80 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $369,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,167.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,400. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLD. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

