Auctus Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Auctus has a market capitalization of $448,107.00 and $10,881.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00394445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.01202323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00155331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004698 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,816,365 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

