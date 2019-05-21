Atomic Coin (ATOM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20.00

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. Atomic Coin has a market cap of $11,800.00 and $20.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Atomic Coin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00059264 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016207 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002402 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00189798 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011818 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000771 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 18,554,847 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Coin is /r/AtomicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Coin is forum.atomicproject.org . Atomic Coin’s official website is www.atomicproject.org . Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

