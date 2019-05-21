Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 407.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 9,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,233,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,525,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,891 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,554,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 10,247.3% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 752,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 745,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.90. 6,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

