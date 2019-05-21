Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 24,943 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,943 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in United Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 12,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Lau Associates LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $133.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.86 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on United Technologies to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Technologies from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.07.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $178,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $2,099,748.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,415 shares of company stock worth $3,614,625 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

