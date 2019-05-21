Arrow Financial Co. (AROW) Stake Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 461.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

AROW stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dmd Reisman sold 713 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $25,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

