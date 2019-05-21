ArQule Target of Unusually High Options Trading (ARQL)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,582 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,241% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARQL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 target price on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ArQule has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Get ArQule alerts:

ArQule stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. ArQule has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $737.84 million, a P/E ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 2.27.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 83.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,618,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,657 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 35,596.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 953.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 584,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/arqule-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-arql.html.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.