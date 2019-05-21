Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ARMP stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54).

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

