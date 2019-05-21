Arionum (ARO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $145,120.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $661,759.00 and approximately $145,120.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arionum has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,990.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.70 or 0.03215803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.01 or 0.05261676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.01148041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.01124360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00093363 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00943759 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00307172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00022026 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.