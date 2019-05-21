Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Position Lowered by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,751 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $20,921,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,633,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after buying an additional 1,303,034 shares during the last quarter. DPM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $11,269,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,655 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4,999,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares during the period. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,640 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,725 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $171,257.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,965 shares of company stock valued at $280,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. National Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

