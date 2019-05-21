Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,498,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,288,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $278,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Nomura began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

APTV opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

