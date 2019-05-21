Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

APVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $8.50 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.88.

APVO stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.15. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.24% and a negative return on equity of 122.33%. The business had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 236,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

