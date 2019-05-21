Apollo Currency (APL) Market Cap Tops $25.83 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $25.83 million and approximately $555,562.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017435 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00026094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004247 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001211 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001346 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

