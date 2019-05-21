Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Patti K. Fielding sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,006,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 397.8% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,406,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $72,158,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 113.6% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,708,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,908,000 after buying an additional 908,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,121.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after buying an additional 761,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after buying an additional 606,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.33. 599,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 89.47%. The firm had revenue of $230.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

