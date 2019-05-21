Aon PLC (AON) is MRJ Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

MRJ Capital Inc. decreased its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 4.0% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in AON by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1,875.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,968.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total value of $927,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,801.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $178.53 on Tuesday. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $134.82 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/aon-plc-aon-is-mrj-capital-inc-s-2nd-largest-position.html.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.