Angela S. Lalor Sells 3,091 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $408,722.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,838.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DHR opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Danaher by 188.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 852.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

