Analyzing Ribbon Communications (RBBN) & Pareteum (TEUM)

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pareteum has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.2% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Pareteum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Pareteum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Pareteum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications -10.90% 8.08% 5.14% Pareteum -32.36% -2.62% -1.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ribbon Communications and Pareteum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pareteum 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 79.30%. Pareteum has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.57%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Pareteum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Pareteum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $577.91 million 0.90 -$76.81 million $0.48 10.17 Pareteum $32.44 million 16.00 -$12.98 million $0.09 52.00

Pareteum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ribbon Communications. Ribbon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pareteum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Pareteum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services. Its enterprise solutions include unified communications (UC), Nortel private branch exchange evolution, UC security, contact centers, Microsoft Skype for Business, session management, and security and cloud communications solutions that allows enterprises to connect securely to SIP trunks and modernize communications networks. The company also offers solution and business consulting, system integration, deployment, and managed care services; and support services, such as managing software updates, appliance maintenance, appliance spare services and managed spares programs, and emergency assistance during disaster recovery. It serves telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various other applications. In addition, the company provides software solutions, which layer over disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged communication services and applications for enterprise communications and core telecommunications markets; and Wi-Fi access on mobile devices through its SaaS platform. Pareteum Corporation serves the markets of Internet of Things, mobile virtual network operators, smart cities, and application developers. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.