Analyzing NutriSystem (NTRI) & Reebonz (RBZ)

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) and Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NutriSystem and Reebonz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NutriSystem 0 5 1 0 2.17 Reebonz 0 0 1 0 3.00

NutriSystem presently has a consensus target price of $42.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Reebonz has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.73%. Given Reebonz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reebonz is more favorable than NutriSystem.

Dividends

NutriSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Reebonz does not pay a dividend. NutriSystem pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares NutriSystem and Reebonz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NutriSystem 8.48% 46.60% 31.89% Reebonz N/A -93.13% -55.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NutriSystem and Reebonz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NutriSystem $691.04 million 1.82 $57.87 million $2.11 20.33 Reebonz $88.38 million 0.31 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

NutriSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Reebonz.

Volatility and Risk

NutriSystem has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reebonz has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NutriSystem beats Reebonz on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company provides SmartCarb and PowerFuel products, including meal replacement bars, powder shakes, baked goods and snacks; and Nutrisystem D Program, a weight loss program designed to produce gradual weight loss. It sells its pre-packaged foods to weight loss program participants directly through the Internet and telephone; a television shopping network; and retailers. Nutrisystem, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

