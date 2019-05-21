Analyzing Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) & MMA Capital (MMAC)

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and MMA Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 0 0 0 N/A MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and MMA Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $2.04 billion 0.24 $276.60 million N/A N/A MMA Capital $13.14 million 14.25 $61.00 million N/A N/A

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has higher revenue and earnings than MMA Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and MMA Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. N/A -14.56% -3.03% MMA Capital 135.18% 15.37% 8.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMA Capital has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. beats MMA Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Urban Properties and Investments business engages in the leasing, renting, and servicing of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping malls; leasing and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

