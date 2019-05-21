Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Price Target at $33.86

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $36.07.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,042,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 607,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.