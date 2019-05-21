Analysts Set Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE JCAP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. 112,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.55. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 170.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jernigan Capital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $44,037.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 88,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,873,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,654,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,906,000 after purchasing an additional 511,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 154,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 408,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 308,822 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

